The Atlantic: The Iran War Was a "Strategic Defeat" for the United States, Neither Remediable nor Concealable

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Atlantic describes the Iran war as a strategic defeat for the United States that is neither remediable nor concealable. According to the publication, Washington has reached a "checkmate"-like situation against Iran and can no longer control the consequences of this defeat.

Some key points of this report are as follows:

1. A Different Kind of Defeat

Unlike Vietnam, Afghanistan, or even Iraq, the defeat against Iran, in the author's view, is not a temporary setback but a lasting change in the global balance of power that makes returning to the previous state impossible.

2. Failure of Military Power Against Iran's Resistance

The United States and Israel, during 37 days of heavy attacks, targeted a significant portion of Iran's infrastructure and commanders, but neither succeeded in destabilizing Iran's political system nor extracted even the slightest strategic concession.

3. The Strait of Hormuz Will Never Return to Its Previous State

The analysis emphasizes that Iran will no longer allow the Strait of Hormuz to function as before, and by maintaining control over this passage, it will become a decisive actor in the global energy market.

4. Hormuz: A Lever More Powerful Than the Nuclear Program

In the author's view, Iran's ability to control or restrict the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz has now become a more effective tool than its nuclear capacity, capable of forcing countries to accept Tehran's demands.

5. America Trapped Between Withdrawal and a Larger War

Trump is now caught between two difficult options: accepting defeat and political withdrawal, or entering a wider war whose costs would be far heavier and with no guarantee of victory.

6. The Beginning of a Power Realignment in the Persian Gulf

The Arab countries of the region, which for years were under America's security umbrella, will now be forced to move toward accommodation with Iran to maintain their security and economic stability.

7. The Post-American World

The report concludes that America's defeat in the Iran war is not merely a military failure but a sign of the beginning of an era in which Washington's global power and credibility will decline at an accelerated pace.

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