Velayati: The United States Will Soon Be Forced to Leave the Region

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Dr. Ali Akbar Velayati emphasized in a message, "We say to the noble people and government of Iraq that Trump no longer has any credibility or influence in the entire region. The prediction is that certainly in the coming months, America will have no place in this region. On the contrary, Iran—as the axis of the resistance front and the only country in history since World War II to have overcome the United States and rubbed Trump's nose in the dirt—will not allow America to continue its activities in the West Asia region."

The Supreme Leader's Advisor for International Affairs added, "The Americans' repetition of their previous threats against Iraq are baseless words. Trump has neither credibility nor strength. Even some American politicians themselves and its former allies, including Britain, France, and Germany, have understood that America is declining from being a global superpower. It no longer has power even in South America, and independent countries like Brazil and Cuba will stand up to him and bury the dream of implementing the Monroe Doctrine."

He added, "The important point is that in the past, NATO was America's ally, but now 11 NATO members have left Iraq. This is while America's problems with the main NATO members, such as Britain, Germany, and France, are increasing daily. Therefore, with the election of a consensus-based Speaker of Parliament and President, and a young and powerful Prime Minister, Iraq is moving forward stronger than ever."

Velayati stated, "It is predicted that America will soon be forced to leave the region—similar to Britain's defeat at the hands of the Arab hero Gamal Abdel Nasser in 1956 when, with the help of the dignified people of Egypt, he nationalized the Suez Canal. Contemporary historians have described this event as the end of the British Empire—an empire where it was once said the sun never set on its territories. Now, certainly, the American Empire is falling after its defeat against Iran and the resistance front, and the Strait of Hormuz coming under Iran's control."

**************

End/ 345E