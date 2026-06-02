Velayati: Iran, Resistance will mark end of Israeli escalation in Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ali Akbar Velayati, has warned that Iran and the Resistance Axis will mark the end of what Israel has started in Lebanon.

He made the remarks on Monday after Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the bombing of Beirut’s southern suburbs of Dahiyeh, the most serious escalation of Israel’s aggression against Lebanon since a fragile ceasefire was announced in April.

Velayati described the planned bombing of Dahiyeh and the violation of the truce as “the fake regime's rush to end its ominous history.”

“You started it, but contrary to the passivity of the regional spectators, Iran and the Resistance Front have stood by the beloved people of Lebanon, from Muslims to Maronites, until the end,” he posted on X.

“History repeats itself, and a response of the ‘Battle of Zatul Salasil’ type is on its way to break the chains of captivity. The end point of this book is with us.”

The Israeli regime appeared to have backed down from its planned military assault on Beirut.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he had a “very productive” conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the issue and that "there will be no troops going to Beirut."

The about-face came after Iran warned that it would not tolerate fresh aggression against Beirut, calling any such attack a breach of a US-Iran ceasefire.

Following the Iran-US ceasefire on April 8, Tel Aviv was compelled to accept a ceasefire in Lebanon as well, after Tehran demanded an end to Israeli attacks on Lebanese soil as one of its primary conditions in indirect negotiations with Washington.

The Israeli military, however, quickly resumed its assaults on southern Lebanon, issuing evacuation threats for several areas even after the extension of the April 17 truce between Tel Aviv and Beirut.

According to Lebanese authorities, since March 2, the Israeli military has killed more than 3,433 people, injuring over 10,395, and displacing over 1.6 million individuals.

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