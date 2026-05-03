Velayati: The White House's Illusions Are Collapsing

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ali Akbar Velayati, the Supreme Leader's Advisor for International Affairs, wrote on his X account, stating that Donald Trump, the U.S. president, exhibits ridiculous and foolish behavior in the arena of politics and geopolitics. He said, "Trump's ridiculous and foolish behavior cannot overshadow the prevailing geopolitical situation."

Velayati further emphasized in this tweet that a series of recent events—such as the withdrawal of American soldiers from Germany, the weakening of NATO, and recurring technical problems with U.S. warships—are signs that the White House's illusions are collapsing.

In another part of the tweet, the Supreme Leader's Advisor stated, "Trump has recently threatened Iran with famine, while global food security and the chemical fertilizer supply chain in the Strait of Hormuz are under Iran's control, which demonstrates Trump's ignorance of the global economic and political situation."

Ali Akbar Velayati also addressed the U.S. president, writing, "Mr. Trump! The world of politics is not an arena for Hollywood films like 'Jack Sparrow.' Anyone who gambles with the world's vital artery will trap themselves in a dead end."

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