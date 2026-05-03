Crime in the Occupied Territories Has Increased by 150 Percent!

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Zionist newspaper Globes reported that Israeli society is witnessing crime more than ever before. Information published by the Internal Council for Child Safety and official police statistics show that the rate of severe violence committed by minors has increased by 150 percent in recent years.

The publication adds that these statistics point to an increase in the number of open criminal cases involving minors. Analysts attribute this chaotic situation to the lack of educational frameworks, insufficient financial support for youth, and rehabilitation programs.

Globes added that homicide rates have risen sharply in recent years, with a record set in 2025.

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