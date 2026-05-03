Pakistani Scholars Pledge Allegiance to the Third Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A large gathering of Shia scholars was held in the city of Lahore, Pakistan, on the occasion of the Arba'een of the "Martyred Imam of the Ummah."

The ceremony was held at the Jamia Al-Muntazar seminary at the invitation of Grand Ayatollah Hafiz Riaz Najafi, with the presence of a large number of scholars and religious and political figures from across the country.

Participants, while honoring the lofty status of the martyred Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, emphasized the decisive role of the Islamic Revolution in the awakening of the Islamic Ummah and regional developments.

In this gathering, figures such as Ayatollah Hafiz Riaz Najafi, Allama Syed Sajid Naqvi, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari, and Allama Syed Javad Naqvi, along with Shia students from the Wifaq-ul-Madaris (Federation of Seminaries) of Pakistan, were present and emphasized the necessity of the Islamic Ummah's unity in the current critical situation.

Speakers renewed their pledge of allegiance to Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and declared that the path of resistance will continue with strength. They also emphasized the full support of the Shia community of Pakistan for the Islamic Republic of Iran against its enemies.

In this ceremony, the necessity of unity of the Islamic Ummah as a fundamental strategy to counter expansionist policies in the region was emphasized—an issue that, according to the speakers, is the main factor in preserving the dignity and independence of Islamic countries against external pressures.

Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, the leader of the Shia community in Pakistan, gave a frank and analytical speech addressing the critical situation in the region. Outlining the scenario of threats against Islamic Iran, he emphasized that such attacks should not be seen merely as a political or geographical conflict, but that the main target is Islam, the Qur'an, and the identity of the Islamic Ummah.

He described the Islamic Revolution as a "solid barrier" against these threats and noted that the enemies are essentially seeking to break this barrier.

Allama Naqvi described this gathering as a manifestation of a hidden but deeply rooted truth at the heart of society: that the Pakistani nation has long awaited genuine unity among its religious leaders.

Referring to the ease of holding such a large gathering under these conditions, he emphasized that this indicates the internal readiness of society for convergence.

Allama Naqvi stated that if gathering such a group of scholars and dignitaries was difficult under normal circumstances, today it has been achieved with a single signal—a sign that the desire for unity is no longer merely a wish but has become a serious popular demand.

Asghar Masoodi, the head of the Cultural House of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lahore, referring to the teachings of divine religions, especially the Ten Commandments of Moses (a.s.), emphasized principles such as monotheism, justice, avoidance of oppression, and respect for human rights. He stated that these teachings are common among the heavenly religions and form the basis of humanity's happiness.

He added, "The Zionists, contrary to the command of Moses and the Torah, and the Americans, contrary to the teachings of the Gospel and Christ, have always waged numerous wars and massacred millions of innocent people."

Criticizing the behavior of hegemonic powers, Masoodi pointed to humanitarian catastrophes in various regions, especially Palestine, considering the killing of civilians, women, and children, and the destruction of vital infrastructure as signs of distancing from human and religious values.

Masoodi, drawing inspiration from the school of Ashura, emphasized the necessity of standing against oppression, supporting the oppressed, and preserving the dignity of the Islamic Ummah, stating, "The followers of this school never submit to pressure."

He also described the "logic of the martyr" as the source of life and awakening of society, adding, "The martyrs, through their sacrifice, breathe new life into the body of society and pave the way for dignity and awareness."

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari, emphasizing the continuation of this path, announced extensive planning for holding similar gatherings in various cities, including Karachi, Peshawar, and Minar-e-Pakistan.

He stated that these gatherings are not merely symbolic but are a purposeful effort to display the identity of the "followers of Karbala" at the national and international levels.

Mehran Movahedfar, the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lahore, referring to past experiences in dealing with the United States, spoke of "deep mistrust" toward that country and emphasized that America's record in negotiations is full of bad faith and breach of commitments.

Expressing gratitude for the stances of the Pakistani government and nation, he thanked the country's support and solidarity in critical regional junctures, considering it a sign of solidarity between the two countries.

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