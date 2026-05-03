Cuba Responds to Trump's Military Threats: No Aggressor Can Force Us to Surrender

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The President of Cuba wrote on social media Saturday that Donald Trump, the U.S. president, has escalated his threats of military aggression against Cuba to an unprecedented and dangerous level.

Miguel Díaz-Canel added, "The international community and the American people must pay attention to the fact that such criminal actions are carried out to please a small group of wealthy and influential individuals seeking vengeance and domination."

Díaz-Canel, stating that "no aggressor, no matter how strong, can force Cuba to surrender," emphasized, "The Cuban people will defend their sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity."

On the other hand, Bruno Rodríguez, Cuba's Minister of Foreign Affairs, said Friday that his country "firmly" opposes and condemns the unilateral coercive measures of the United States.

Rodríguez added, "While the U.S. government represses its own people in the streets, it seeks to punish the Cuban people, who heroically resist the attacks of American imperialism. These measures are extraterritorial in nature and violate the United Nations Charter. The United States has absolutely no right to impose actions against Cuba or against third countries or third parties."

A UN spokesperson warned on Friday about the worsening humanitarian situation in Cuba.

Last week, the U.S. president signed an executive order imposing new sanctions on individuals and entities associated with Cuba, citing concerns about threats to U.S. national security and foreign policy.

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