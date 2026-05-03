Starmer: Reopening the Strait of Hormuz Will Not Restore the Previous Situation

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): British Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned that London's economic situation will not return to normal even after the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The British Prime Minister added that his country must follow a "different path" for its future, rather than returning to the "status quo" as with previous economic shocks such as the 2008 financial crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.

The Labour leader added that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of the world's oil flows, due to the aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran, has had a significant impact on global economies.

The aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran disrupted the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Disruption in the strategic waterway of the Strait of Hormuz disrupted the global supply chain for fuel, energy, and even many other goods such as petrochemical products and chemical fertilizers.

Iran has announced that it is ready to guarantee the security of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, subject to the required protocols and security considerations, if a lasting ceasefire is reached and the war ends.

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