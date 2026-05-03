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Indonesia: "Car Free Day" Scented with the Iranian Flag and Commemoration of the Martyred Children of Minab

3 May 2026 - 23:45
News ID: 1809520
Indonesia: "Car Free Day" Scented with the Iranian Flag and Commemoration of the Martyred Children of Minab

The "Car Free Day" event in Indonesia witnessed an enthusiastic presence of Iran-lovers. The display of our country's flag and the purposeful distribution of 7,000 bottles of water in memory of the "Children of Minab" showcased an image of deep cultural and human connection between the two nations.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): At the "Car Free Day" event, held every Sunday in Indonesia and attended by tens of thousands of citizens, becoming one of the most important social programs, the enthusiastic presence of Iran-lovers gave a distinctive touch to this program.

In this public event, where various segments of society gather in the main streets of the city for walking, cultural activities, and social interactions, a group of Iranians and enthusiasts of Iranian culture, carrying the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran and wearing clothes adorned with this national symbol, drew participants' attention to the issue of Iran.

A video released from this event shows a prominent Indonesian singer expressing support for Iran. In this program, he called Iran the "land of culture and thinkers," remarks that were met with a warm reception and widespread applause from those present.

Enthusiastic Reception of the Iranian Flag and Symbol, and Solidarity with the Children of Minab

The enthusiasm of the Indonesian people for this cultural movement was such that all 7,000 bottles of water designed in memory of the "Children of Minab," as well as the distributed flags, were quickly exhausted among the participants. This act of support for the children of Minab was met with an emotional reaction and widespread solidarity from the Indonesian people.

This event, which demonstrates the depth of the Indonesian people's affection for Iranian culture and people, is scheduled to be held with greater splendor and scale next week.

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