Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada's Response to Washington: We Stand with Abu Alaa al-Wilai / Hell Awaits the Aggressors

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The cultural representative of Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada in Iran, dismissing American threats against the movement's secretary-general, emphasized, "The resistance, while firmly supporting Abu Alaa al-Wilai , is fully prepared for a harsh military response and to change the rules of engagement with the aggressors, bringing hell upon them."

Hassan al-Abadi, referring to Washington's desperation in confronting the powerful arms of the resistance in Iraq, noted, "Placing a bounty to identify the location of the secretary-general of Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada indicates the failure of America's field strategies in the region."

He stated, "These threats not only weaken our resolve but make us more determined to protect our leadership. We stand behind Abu Alaa al-Wilai with all our being."

The representative of Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, warning the occupying forces and the Zionist regime, added, "The Islamic resistance of Iraq is now on full military alert, and any aggression or foolish action by the enemy will be met with a rapid and devastating response."

He added, "We seek to change the rules of engagement, and our new strategies will tighten the breathing space for the aggressors."

Al-Abadi concluded, emphasizing the unbreakable bond of this movement with the resistance axis led by Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, stating, "Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, as the striking arm of this axis, will remain in the field until the complete expulsion of the last American soldier from Iraqi soil and the destruction of Zionist conspiracies."

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