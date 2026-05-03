Zionist General: If Netanyahu Stays, Israel Will Not See Its Centennial

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Yitzhak Brik, a reserve general of the Zionist regime's army, stated, "Many during the war were confident that Hamas and Hezbollah would surrender, but I insisted that the Israeli army would not be able to achieve a decisive victory."

Referring to the realities on the ground, he added, "Now Hezbollah possesses tens of thousands of missiles, rockets, and drones capable of paralyzing the northern occupied territories for months. The Israeli army today is unable to settle the battle with Hezbollah or to deploy along the Litani River for an extended period."

Yitzhak Brik added, "The only way before us to save ourselves from this situation, which threatens Israel's existence, is the immediate change of political and military leaders. Otherwise, we will not reach the centennial of Israel's founding."

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