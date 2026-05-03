Haaretz Admits: Netanyahu Has "Murdered" the Israeli Government

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Zionist newspaper Haaretz wrote in a candid admission that "Netanyahu will leave, but Israel will die with him."

The newspaper emphasized that Netanyahu will only step down from power when he has also destroyed Israel with him.

In recent days, news has been published regarding the rejection of Netanyahu's pardon by the head of the Israeli regime, Isaac Herzog. A "judicial agreement" is among Herzog's proposals to end Netanyahu's corruption cases. Under this judicial agreement, Netanyahu would have to resign from his political position—an issue that seems very unlikely.

Haaretz, referring to Netanyahu's judicial challenges, stated that he will not relinquish power until he has destroyed everything.

The newspaper emphasized, "He has succeeded in destroying everything."

The Zionist newspaper Haaretz wrote in another part of its article that "the world hates Israel" and, referring to hostile actions against Zionists worldwide, stated that no future awaits the Israeli government because Netanyahu has "murdered and killed" it.

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