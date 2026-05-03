Owner of Telegraph and Politico: Anyone Who Writes Against Israel Will Be Fired

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The issue of intense influence and control of Western media by the Zionist regime has taken on new dimensions these days, with the scope of Zionist domination extending to the Western media outlets Politico and The Telegraph.

In this regard, Middle East Eye reported that Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Axel Springer (the parent company of Politico and The Telegraph), has informed journalists at these two outlets that support for the Zionist regime constitutes a core value of working at these media organizations, and that journalists must support the Zionist regime under any circumstances; otherwise, they will be dismissed.

Accordingly, journalists at Politico have drafted a letter addressed to Jonathan Greenberger, the outlet's new editor-in-chief, sharply criticizing the policies of Politico's owner and his open support for the Zionist regime. They have accused him of interfering in editorial affairs and warned that the recent stances of this pro-Zionist CEO increase the risk of undermining Politico's reputation and credibility as an unbiased news source.

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