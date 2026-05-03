The Netherlands: Europe's "Stain of Shame" in Its Treatment of Muslims

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): René Romer, a Dutch author and activist, in a commentary on the Dutch website BNNVARA, sharply criticizing the social and political situation in the Netherlands, described the country as Europe's "stain of shame" regarding its treatment of Muslims.

At the beginning of this commentary, Romer, referring to the historical experience of World War II, warns that if the tragedies of that era are repeated in Europe, it will not be Jews but European Muslims who will be the victims this time. He bases this assessment on current trends in European society and politics.

Referring to an experience from about 20 years ago, the author writes that, as part of his professional activities, he had arranged trips for a group of dual-citizenship citizens to Royal Netherlands Air Force facilities. In one of these programs, approximately 60 Dutch citizens of Moroccan descent visited the Volkel, Gilze-Rijen, and Eindhoven air bases.

According to him, a photographer from the Dutch ANP news agency captured images of this visit, one of which—an image of a Moroccan woman in hijab standing next to a Stinger missile—was published on the front page of De Telegraaf newspaper. Romer believes that the selection of this image was intended to fuel social divisions, and following its publication, a wave of hateful and anti-Muslim messages was directed at his employer at the Ministry of Defense.

Romer then points to a more recent example: a civic campaign in the city of Rijswijk with the slogan "Don't turn Rijswijk into a racing city." On one of the campaign's posters, an image of a veiled woman was published, and according to city officials, this was followed by a "torrent of racist messages and even death wishes."

The author also recounts a personal experience, saying that the daughter of an Iranian friend of his returned home distressed years ago because the Dutch parents of a classmate had not allowed their child to "go to a Muslim's house." According to Romer, such behavior is familiar to many Muslims in the Netherlands.

Romer also cites statistical data to support his argument. According to a 2018 European Union study, Muslims residing in the Netherlands with North African and Turkish backgrounds reported experiencing discrimination more than their counterparts in other European countries. In a similar 2024 study, although the Netherlands appeared at an average level, due to the absence of some statistical groups, this conclusion does not fully reflect reality. He emphasizes that Muslims of North African origin in the Netherlands still feel more discrimination than in other countries.

Another section of the commentary addresses the political climate in the Netherlands. Romer writes that out of 150 members of parliament, 49 belong to parties with openly anti-Muslim stances. According to him, 22 other members belong to parties that cooperate with such currents, and even some of their members have made hostile statements against Muslims. An additional 18 members belong to parties that have previously collaborated with anti-Muslim currents.

In conclusion, Romer, referring to the approach of May 4—the Remembrance Day for World War II victims in the Netherlands—writes that while there is widespread attention to the danger of anti-Semitism and all political currents condemn it, Islamophobia does not receive adequate attention. He considers this situation a sign of a serious contradiction in political and social approaches.

The author emphasizes in his summation that current trends in Europe, particularly in the Netherlands, indicate that if historical tragedies were to recur, Muslims might be at the greatest risk this time.

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