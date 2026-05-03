U.S. Congressman: Trump's War with Iran Is Illegal

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): John Larson, a Democratic member of the U.S. Congress, criticizing Donald Trump's policies, emphasized that the war with Iran was initiated without congressional authorization, and the president considers himself above the law.

According to Larson, 60 days have passed since Trump's illegal war with Iran began, during which 13 American soldiers have been killed and gasoline prices have risen sharply.

Trump has announced that he will never seek congressional authorization for the war.

Larson emphasized, "Donald Trump thinks he is above the law and accountable to no one; but he is wrong."

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