Pakistanis Announce Readiness to Rebuild Part of the Grand Hussainiya

A Pakistani citizen, visiting the hussainiya in the city of Zanjan that was destroyed by the American-Zionist enemy, said in a video message while expressing solidarity with the people of Zanjan, that he considers the incident that occurred to the Grand Hussainiya in this city as "martyrdom" and announced that the Muslims of Pakistan have committed to rebuilding a part of this hussainiya in the name of Imam Hussain (a.s.).

This Pakistani cultural activist addressed the people of Zanjan, saying, "O proud and brave people of Zanjan, I convey this message to you on behalf of the people of Pakistan: 'When we learned that the criminal Americans and Israelis had martyred a great hussainiya in Zanjan, we immediately came here.'"

He added, "We do not say that this hussainiya was struck; no, we say that this hussainiya was martyred."

The Pakistani citizen further expressed, "From this crime, it is clear that the United States and Israel are not only enemies of Iran and the Iranian system; rather, they are enemies of Hussain (a.s.), enemies of the AhlulBayt (a.s.), enemies of the Messenger of God (p.b.u.h.), and enemies of God."

He announced the preparation and release of a multilingual video and stated, "We came to this place, made a video, and spoke in Pashto and Urdu. God willing, we will send this video to the people of Pakistan so that it can also be published there."

This Pakistani activist, praising the capability of the people of Zanjan, said, "This hussainiya will be rebuilt, because you do not need money. You, the proud people of Zanjan, will come together and build it better than before. But we want to rebuild a part of this hussainiya, so that we too may have a share in the name of Imam Hussain (a.s.)."

In conclusion, he stated, "We, the people of Pakistan—both Shia and all Muslims of Pakistan—stand with you, the people of Iran."