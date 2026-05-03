Pakistani Cleric: The Steadfastness of the Martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Is Admired by Nations

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Syed Mureed Hussain Naqvi, Vice President of the Wifaq-ul-Madaris al-Shia of Pakistan, emphasized in his Friday prayer sermons at the Lahore Grand Mosque that the steadfastness, courage, and anti-arrogance policies of Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, are today admired by many nations.

He added, "However, some biased and hypocritical individuals, instead of showing empathy in these difficult circumstances, have resorted to mockery and inappropriate remarks."

Naqvi, emphasizing that various nations around the world have praised the resistance and bravery of the Shia nation, noted, "While the majority of the world stands with Iran, some hypocrites, both inside and outside, repeat the words of the enemies of Islam, especially the United States and the Zionist regime."

The Vice President of the Wifaq-ul-Madaris al-Shia of Pakistan stated, "For years, the United States, with its claim of power and domination, has not refrained from any hostile action against Iran, but in the end, all its plans and conspiracies have failed because true and supreme power belongs only to God."

He said, "See how the U.S. president tried to humiliate Islamic Iran, but in the end, he himself was mocked in the eyes of the world, and today he has resorted to mediators and intermediaries to talk to Iran, while Iran stands with dignity and perseverance on its positions."

In another part of his remarks, referring to the announcement of $200 billion in U.S. investment in Pakistan and a plan to upgrade the country's airports, Naqvi warned, "These seemingly economic actions are in fact part of a larger plan to dominate Pakistan's sensitive and important locations. The people and officials must be vigilant."

The religious scholar, citing verses from the Noble Qur'an, enumerated the characteristics of hypocrites and said, "The Qur'an states that when hypocrites are among believers, they show themselves as being with them, and when they go to the devils, they claim to side with them. But God declares that He will expose and confuse them."

Naqvi added, "When the Noble Prophet (p.b.u.h) was asked which is more dangerous, a disbeliever or a hypocrite? He replied that the hypocrite is more dangerous and harmful because they have a hidden face and infiltrate the ranks of Muslims through pretense, deception, and deceit."

In conclusion, he recalled, "The Prophet of Islam (p.b.u.h) mentioned three important signs of a hypocrite: lying, betrayal of trust, and breach of promise. And if we carefully examine the behavior of the enemies of Iran and the opponents of the Shia nation, we will clearly see all these characteristics in them."

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