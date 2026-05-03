The Independent: Trump Has No Understanding of the Economic Catastrophe He Has Caused

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Independent wrote in its editorial, "Trump has no idea how far he is driving the world toward economic catastrophe."

The Independent added, "As shelves empty and medicines become scarce, Trump is immersed in the worthless praise he receives for his failed intervention in Iran, like a frog in a pot of water slowly coming to a boil but unaware that it is being cooked."

The online publication, emphasizing that the war has now reached a stalemate, added, "But pressure on global trade is increasing. Essential medicines are becoming harder to obtain. Fertilizer shortages are driving up food inflation, and jet fuel is becoming scarce even for essential transportation needs."

"Secondary consequences are equally alarming. Higher inflation means higher interest rates. This puts immense pressure on households, businesses, and the government's ability to borrow to counter a recession."

The Independent continued, "Decades of globalization and integrated supply chains mean that no country can insulate itself from this turmoil."

"Does Trump, who is immersed in his nonsensical speeches and bizarre AI-generated images as a savior, even realize what is happening in the world?"

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