Spanish Foreign Minister: We Call for an End to the War Against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): José Manuel Albares stated that his country supports efforts in this regard and has conveyed this message to his Iranian counterpart.

The Spanish Foreign Minister described the situation in southern Lebanon as similar to what happened in Gaza and as an instance of "military and political diplomacy," noting that this reality prevents residents from returning to their land.

Regarding U.S. bases in Spain, he stated that despite the threat from U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw forces from them, they remain operational, and the final decision on these bases remains subject to Spanish sovereignty.

Albares criticized the arrest of a Spanish citizen by Israel who was part of the "Global Flotilla of Resilience" and noted that some of the detainees require medical examinations in hospitals.

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