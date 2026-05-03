Hezbollah's Fiber Optic Drones: A "Lethal and Invisible Weapon" According to Israeli Source

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): CNN reported, citing military experts from the Zionist regime, that Hezbollah's quadcopter drones, guided using fiber optic cables, have become one of the group's new and deadly weapons. According to these experts, these drones are very difficult to track and stop, allowing their operator to obtain an extremely accurate, live view of the target area without emitting any detectable signals

According to the report, an Israeli military source told CNN that Hezbollah's fiber optic drones are unique because they are connected directly to the operator via a fiber optic cable instead of using common wireless communication links. This cable can extend up to approximately 15 kilometers or even further, keeping the drone operator at a safe distance from the conflict zone.

The source added, "Apart from physical obstacles such as nets and various types of wire mesh, there are not many effective options to stop these drones." According to him, the absence of radio waves and conventional control signals makes interception, jamming, or tracking the control source nearly impossible.

CNN also reported, citing another Israeli source, that Hezbollah equips each of these drones with a grenade or a small explosive package, making the system a highly precise and almost invisible weapon that can be used for targeted attacks against Israeli forces.

According to the report, a Zionist official told CNN that the Israeli army, in cooperation with its intelligence units, is attempting to find more effective methods to counter Hezbollah's fiber optic drones, but despite these efforts, the threat from these systems remains "serious and persistent."

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