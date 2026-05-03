Hamas: Targeting Journalists in Palestine Is an Admission of the Zionist Regime's "Terrorism and Crime"

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, in a statement on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, declared that the crimes of the Zionist regime against journalists and media in Palestine will never be able to conceal the reality of the regime's "terrorism and crime.

The statement said that while the international community emphasizes the importance of press freedom, the Zionist regime continues to directly target Palestinian journalists and active media outlets—actions that include targeted killings, arrests, prevention of news coverage, and direct attacks.

Hamas announced, "During the years of war in Gaza, hundreds of journalists have been martyred or wounded, and dozens remain in detention, subjected to various forms of torture—a situation that constitutes a clear violation of international laws and norms."

Hamas, paying tribute to the martyred journalists in Palestine and Lebanon, appreciated their role in conveying the facts and exposing the crimes of the Zionist regime, emphasizing that these attacks demonstrate the regime's fear of the media's role in revealing the truth.

In the statement, Hamas described the freedom of journalists to operate as a guaranteed right under international law and accused the Zionist regime of widespread violation of this right.

The movement also pointed to the prevention of international media from entering the Gaza Strip, describing it as an attempt to hide the facts.

Hamas, praising Palestinian journalists as the "voice of the nation" in conveying the suffering and resistance of the Palestinian people, also expressed gratitude to Arab and international media outlets that cover these developments.

Another section of the statement called on the United Nations and the international community to assume their responsibilities in protecting journalists, to take action for the release of detained journalists, and to clarify the fate of those who have disappeared.

Hamas further emphasized the necessity of forming a global action to condemn and legally prosecute the actions of the Zionist regime against journalists, calling for the use of all legal means to try the leaders of this regime in international courts, as well as to allow international media access to Gaza.

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