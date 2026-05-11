Iran's Velayati: Recent Regional Developments Mark 'Decisive Turning Point' That Could Accelerate US Decline

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ali Akbar Velayati, international affairs adviser to Iran’s Leader, has emphasized that recent regional developments mark a decisive turning point that could accelerate the decline of US influence in West Asia and ultimately force Washington to leave the region.

In an analysis of regional dynamics, Velayati wrote that US President Donald Trump no longer holds credibility or influence across West Asia, and many analysts argue that US threats toward countries such as Iraq lack real backing. Regional dynamics are shifting as governments and political blocs increasingly pursue independent policies rather than relying on Washington’s direction, he added.

He also pointed to widening disagreements between the United States and some of its traditional Western partners. The adviser said that in recent years, several NATO members have scaled back their presence in Iraq, while debates within Europe over US policy in the region have grown increasingly intense.

According to Velayati, Iraq’s political institutions are consolidating with new leadership and growing regional engagement. These developments indicate that US influence in the region could continue to decline in the coming years, he underlined.

He mentioned that Iraqi leaders formed their government despite US opposition, appointing the heads of the three branches of power. Iraqis say Trump no longer holds influence, arguing that Iraq has demonstrated its ability to resist external pressure.

He described Iraq as the most important member of the Axis of Resistance alongside Iran, pointing to deep historical ties between the two nations.

He said that for centuries, Iranians and Iraqis have stood together against foreign intervention, citing shared religious heritage and the presence of major Shia holy sites in Iraq, including the shrines of the first and third Imams.

Velayati also referred to modern examples of cooperation between Iran and Shia Iraqis, particularly during the Iran‑Iraq war of the 1980s. He noted that Iraqi opposition forces such as the Badr Brigade fought alongside Iranian forces against Saddam Hussein’s government, which was supported by Western powers.

He further highlighted earlier historical episodes of resistance to foreign influence, including uprisings against British rule in Iraq in 1920 and opposition to the Russian Empire’s intervention in Iran in the early 20th century.

Turning to recent decades, Velayati argued that US military interventions in Afghanistan and Iraq following the September 11 attacks were part of a broader strategy to reshape the region. He noted extremist groups such as al‑Qaeda and later Daesh emerged within such circumstances, adding that Washington is indirectly benefiting from the instability created by such groups.

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