Senior Advisor Velayati: 'Unified Iran' Stands Resolute Against Hebrew-Arab-American Front

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for International Affairs has emphasized the solidarity of Iranian officials under the slogan "One God, One Nation, One Leader, One Path," stating that a "Unified Iran" stands resolute against the Hebrew-Arab-American front.

Writing on his social media account, Ali Akbar Velayati noted that while Washington claims there are “internal rifts in Iran,” the recent tensions between London and the US over the Malvinas case, coupled with Europe’s growing calls for strategic independence, highlight a deepening divide within Washington's traditional alliances.

"Today, a 'Unified Iran' stands against the Hebrew-Arab-American front," Velayati emphasized.

The senior advisor underlined that the recent message of unity serves as a clear signal to the "American-Zionist enemy," reiterating that despite external rhetoric, Iran remains a cohesive and powerful entity, standing unified against all adversaries.

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