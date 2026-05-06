Iran's Velayati Warns US Marines: 'You Are Extras in Trump's Election Movie, Will End Up in an Abattoir'

AhlulBayt News Agency: Former Iranian foreign minister Ali Akbar Velayati, who currently serves as a senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei, has warned US Marines they are being sacrificed by US President Donald Trump and his ambitions to remain in office even after the end of his current term in 2028.

In a thread published on his X account on Tuesday, Velayati sent a message to sailors onboard the USS Tripoli who are currently in regional waters near Iran with a stated mission of enforcing a blockade on the country and breaking its control over the Strait of Hormuz.

“You are extras in a movie show for Trump’s next presidential election… Your president has not been able to save US forces in previous wars,” he said.

The former diplomat warned US Marines that contributing to Trump’s gamble in the Persian Gulf would literally cost them their lives.

“Now you are assigned to save the money boxes of our region, but you will end up in an abattoir,” he said.

The warning came a day after Iranian and US naval forces exchanged fire near the Strait of Hormuz, after Trump announced he had ordered an operation to break restrictions imposed by Iran on cargo transit via the Strait of Hormuz.

Several ships and other port facilities were hit during the exchange of fire, while both sides claimed they had successfully defended their military positions in the Persian Gulf.

However, experts have warned that US interference with the status quo in the Strait, which has been in place since the early days of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran in early March, would seriously escalate the situation, prompting a resumption of military confrontation that was halted as part of a ceasefire reached in early April.

Velayati said that US attempts to militarize the Persian Gulf would ultimately lead to more damage for Washington.

“History is a good teacher. Tripoli will not be repeated in the Persian Gulf but rather it will become a nightmare and will demolish your security!” he said.

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