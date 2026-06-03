India’s Foreign Policy is Influenced by US, Israel: Maulana Kalbe Jawad

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Prominent Shia cleric Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi has raised several questions concerning India’s foreign policy, ties with Israel, the influence of the United States, the Chabahar Port project, inflation and the role of religion in politics.

The cleric was addressing the media during his Sunday visit to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. He praised the atmosphere of communal harmony in Saharanpur and said the city remained an example of peaceful coexistence despite its diversity.

“There is strong Hindu-Muslim brotherhood in Saharanpur, and relations between the Shia and Sunni communities are also cordial,” he said. “Despite its large population and diversity, the city has maintained social harmony.”

Turning to foreign policy, Maulana Kalbe Jawad questioned India’s growing closeness to Israel and asked what benefits the country was receiving in return.

He argued that India receives oil, gas, urea and employment opportunities from several Muslim-majority countries and suggested that New Delhi should carefully evaluate its international partnerships.

“What benefit is India receiving from Israel that it is distancing itself from long-standing partners such as Iran and Russia?” he asked.

The cleric further alleged that some Indian policy decisions were being influenced by pressure from the United States and Israel. However, he did not provide direct evidence to support the claim.

Referring to the Chabahar Port project in Iran, he said India had invested substantial resources in the initiative but had yet to receive the expected returns.

He questioned how public funds invested in the project would be recovered if its objectives were not fully realised.

Maulana Kalbe Jawad also criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and referred to international allegations made against him. He further raised questions regarding the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israel, describing these as his personal and political views.

Speaking on religion and politics, the cleric said political parties should not use religion as a tool to gain power.

“No political party should use religion to secure power,” he said. “Politics based on religion creates divisions in society, and ordinary people ultimately suffer the consequences.”

He argued that parties genuinely committed to development and public welfare do not need to rely on religious mobilisation.

Commenting on issues often raised in political debates, he said discussions surrounding practices such as multiple marriages among Muslims were frequently exaggerated and used to create social divisions.

“These issues are often used to mislead people and create unrest in society,” he said.

Looking ahead to the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Maulana Kalbe Jawad urged voters to support candidates and parties that focus on development, education, employment and public welfare.

He appealed to the public to remain cautious of political campaigns based on religion and communal divisions and to exercise their democratic rights responsibly.

The cleric’s remarks have generated discussion in political and social circles, with supporters viewing his comments as a call for issue-based politics, while critics have questioned some of his observations regarding foreign policy and international relations.