Hezbollah Drone Strikes Netanyahu's Location During Northern Visit; Israeli PM Forced to Shelter

AhlulBayt News Agency: A drone launched by Lebanese Hezbollah has struck the area where Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior security officials were present during a visit to the northern borders of occupied Palestine, forcing Netanyahu to flee to a shelter.

The Israeli i24 News network reported that when Netanyahu was visiting a school in the settlement of Shlomi near the Lebanese border, warning sirens sounded, forcing him to flee to a shelter.

Meanwhile, Israel's Channel 12 television, with permission from the military censorship office, reported that several weeks ago a resistance drone struck the vehicle of Rafi Milo, commander of the Israeli military's Northern Front, during a field visit in southern Lebanon.

Hebrew media have described the incident as one of the most significant and dangerous security events of recent months on the northern front and a message to Tel Aviv.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, also with permission from the military censorship office, reported that a number of senior military officials were in the area at the time of the incident, and the drone struck shortly after the vehicle left.

According to the newspaper, a significant part of the details of the incident remain under military censorship.

Israel's Channel 12 described the incident as evidence of Hezbollah's increased operational precision and intelligence capabilities.

This comes only weeks after Milo admitted that the Israeli military was surprised by the speed of Hezbollah's reconstruction and strengthening of its capabilities.

The disclosure of the incident comes as the threat of resistance drones has become one of the most significant concerns for Israeli security and military institutions.

The spokesman for Israel’s military, under intense news censorship, announced that the number of wounded troops since the start of aggression in southern Lebanon has reached 1,243. Of these, 72 soldiers are in serious condition. Additionally, 140 of the wounded have been reported to be in moderate condition.

In a related development, Moshe Davidovich, head of the Mateh Asher Regional Council in northern occupied territories, warned during a meeting with Netanyahu about continued insecurity in border settlements.

He emphasized that residents of the border areas do not feel safe.

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