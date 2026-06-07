Hezbollah MP Denies Any Direct Contact With US, Rejects Trump's Ceasefire Claims

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Lebanese legislator from Hezbollah's political wing has roundly rejected US President Donald Trump's claim of contact between Washington and the resistance movement, emphasizing that calls and exchange of messages are only carried out through intermediaries and some countries in the region.

"There is no direct connection with the Americans, neither with Trump nor with anyone else," Ali al-Miqdad, a member of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc in the Lebanese parliament, said in a statement on Saturday.

The Lebanese parliamentarian noted that communication channels are established solely through intermediaries and certain countries.

"Countries like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt are responsible for conveying messages or managing indirect contacts, whether in relation to the government or through (Parliament Speaker) Nabih Berri," Miqdad said.

The statements came after the US president claimed last week to have contacted Hezbollah and the Israeli regime, and that they had agreed to a ceasefire.

"I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, ​of Israel, and there will be no Troops going to Beirut, and ​any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on June 1.

"Likewise, through highly placed Representatives, I had a very ​good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop."

This is while no US president has ever spoken with Hezbollah, with or without intermediaries. The ​group is designated as a terrorist organization by Washington.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Miqdad said the Lebanese parliament speaker was surprised and shocked by the agreement announced in Washington.

"Even if arrangements had been made in advance through mediators, Nabih Berri did not expect such an outcome," he stated.

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