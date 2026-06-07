Iranian Lawmaker: 'Without Hezbollah, Israeli Regime Would Be Stationed in Heart of Beirut Today'

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Iranian lawmaker has rejected the Lebanese government’s criticism of Hezbollah and Iran’s support for the resistance group, saying the Israeli regime would have occupied Lebanon if it were not for the sacrifices of Hezbollah and its brave defense of the Arab country.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, who sits on Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said on Saturday that the Lebanese government must accept the realities about the Israeli regime and its malicious intentions toward Lebanon, especially its plans to occupy the country and annex it as part of its expansionist policies.

"Authorities in Beirut must properly understand the field realities of the region and recognize that if it were not for the powerful presence and sacrifices of Hezbollah's forces against enemy aggressions, the Zionist regime would have been stationed in the heart of Beirut today," Boroujerdi said.

The remarks by the lawmaker came in response to recent comments by the Lebanese president and prime minister, who accused Iran of interfering in Lebanon’s domestic affairs by providing support to Hezbollah.

Boroujerdi said that Iran’s support for Hezbollah is rooted in its strategy to prevent the expansionist policies of the Israeli regime, which seeks to defeat and occupy more Muslim countries.

"Iran's continuous support for Hezbollah is due to the movement's key role in the resistance front and in confronting the enemy's excesses. This support by no means signifies interference in Lebanon's internal affairs; rather, it is a matter of Islamic dignity and the survival of the Islamic world," he said.

The parliamentarian said that Lebanon's president and prime minister should reject the pressures from the United States and the Israeli regime and instead take pride in Hezbollah and support it.

"Hezbollah is a robust defensive bulwark against the collapse of Lebanon," said Boroujerdi.

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