Jabal Amel Scholars Warn Lebanon Navigating 'Exceedingly Dangerous Phase' Amid Israeli Aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Gathering of Jabal Amel Scholars in Lebanon has issued a powerful declaration on the occasion of Eid al-Ghadir, reaffirming the nation's unwavering commitment to the path of steadfastness and resistance while calling for the strengthening of Lebanese national unity.

The statement warns that Lebanon is navigating an exceedingly dangerous phase in light of continued Israeli aggressions and threats, compounded by official paralysis and a suspicious international, Arab, and Islamic silence.

The Gathering stressed that the Lebanese people, despite enduring forced displacement, immense suffering, and crippling economic pressures, have once again proven their adherence to the option of resilience, solidarity, and resistance. This popular steadfastness persists even as the Lebanese army, the statement notes, is prevented from fulfilling its complete national role due to foreign pressures and dictates.

The communiqué issued by the scholars explicitly links the current struggle to the timeless principles commemorated on Eid al-Ghadir. It calls for the reinforcement of national unity and a firm reliance on the elements of domestic strength—first and foremost the Lebanese people and the resistance, which embody deterrence and fortitude, alongside the army as a comprehensive national institution. The statement categorically rejects seditious projects, the betrayal of normalization with the occupying entity, and any form of capitulation.

"The values of Ghadir will forever remain the emblem of truth, dignity, and the enduring opposition to hegemony and occupation," the declaration read. The scholars further emphasized that the legacy of Imam Ali's (PBUH) appointment at Ghadir Khumm serves as an eternal framework for confronting tyranny, stating that the struggle against the Zionist occupation is not merely a political battle but a sacred duty rooted in the very foundations of Islamic governance and justice.

The Gathering of Jabal Amel Scholars concluded by saluting the sacrifices of the Lebanese people and the resistance fighters who stand as the nation's first line of defense. They called upon all segments of Lebanese society to close ranks against external interference, warning that the enemy's ultimate objective is to dismantle Lebanon's social fabric through economic warfare and sectarian incitement. In the face of these threats, the scholars declared, the nation's survival lies in its unity, its weapons of resistance, and its unshakeable faith in the path illuminated by Ghadir.

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