Iran Condemns Israeli Strike on Lebanese Army Vehicle

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has condemned a deadly Israeli air strike against the Lebanese army personnel, saying the attack demonstrated Israel’s hostility toward all segments of Lebanese society.



In a post on X on Saturday, Baghaei offered condolences to the families of the victims, the Lebanese army command, their fellow soldiers, and the Lebanese government and people after three Lebanese officers and soldiers were killed when an Israeli air strike hit their vehicle in southern Lebanon.

“Targeting Lebanese army forces by the Israeli enemy once again confirms that the occupying regime’s hostility is directed against Lebanon in all its components and sectors,” Baghaei said.

He said Israel makes no distinction between an army soldier, a resistance fighter and a civilian, just as it does not distinguish between a child, a woman and an elderly person.

Baghaei described the strike as “a blatant crime against Lebanon, its army and its sovereignty” and said it sent a clear message that Israel sought neither security, stability nor development for Lebanon.

.....................

End/ 257