Iran's Central Military Command Announces Cessation of Operations Following 'Painful Response' to Israeli Beirut Strike

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s central military command has announced the cessation of military operations against the Israeli regime following “a painful response” to the Israeli aggression against the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

In a statement on Monday, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said overnight Iranian missile strikes against Israeli bases and assets in the occupied territories should serve as a “lesson” for the “fake Zionist regime” and its backers.

The announcement follows the “aggression and atrocities” by the “brutal Zionist regime” in southern Lebanon and the Dahieh district, which the military command said were carried out with the support of “criminal America.”

“On this basis, the cessation of operations by the armed forces is announced,” the statement read.

However, the headquarters issued a stark warning against any future Israeli aggression against southern Lebanon. It emphasized that if hostilities continue, “much more severe and crushing measures than before will be on the way.”

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