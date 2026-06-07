Iran Condemns US 'Terrorist Military Aggression' on Qeshm Island, Sirik Radar Facilities as 'Clear Ceasefire Violation'

AhlulBayt News Agency: In its reaction to the terrorist US military aggression against the country, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement on the continuous violation of ceasefire by the United States.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the military attack by the terrorist US army in the early hours of Saturday, June 06 on the coastal radar and surveillance facilities in the Sirik region and Qeshm Island, whose mission is to protect the security of the country's borders and safety of shipping in the international waterways, as a clear violation of the ceasefire reached on April 08 and a military aggression against the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

This heinous action, which has carried out in continuation of the terrorist US’s hostile and provocative behavior against the Islamic Republic of Iran, demonstrates the US ruling body's complete disregard for the fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter.

The powerful Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, within the framework of the inherent right of legitimate defense and with full vigilance, determination, and authority, gave a proportionate and effective response to this act of aggression and did not allow the mischievous and evil goals of the planners of this aggression to be realized.

The repeated violation of the ceasefire by the United States proves once again that not only US government does not have the will to reduce tensions and return to the path of stability, but also poses serious risks to the security of the region with its adventurous actions, and the responsibility for all the effects and consequences of these illegal actions, as well as any possible escalation of tensions, will lie with the US government.

Accordingly, Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly calls on the countries of the region to observe the principle of good neighborliness and adhere to the fundamental principle of international law of refraining from allowing aggressors to use their territory and facilities to plan and carry out aggressive actions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the statement added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also calls on the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the UN Security Council, and other responsible international bodies to respond immediately and effectively to the continued flagrant violation of the ceasefire and the illegal US action that threaten regional and international peace and security.

At 01:30 AM on Saturday, four tankers attempted to exit the Strait of Hormuz without coordination with the IRGC Navy and in disregard of warnings. After IRGC Navy warnings were issued, one of the tankers was struck and stopped, while the remaining vessels turned back.

At 02:00 AM, US drones struck two IRGC telecommunications towers, one on Qeshm Island and one on Sirik.

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