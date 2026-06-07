Pope Leo, Spanish PM condemn war on Iran as unjust, illegal

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pope Leo of Vatican has labeled the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran as “unjust,” while the Spanish premier Sánchez calls it “illegal.”

Pope Leo XIV, made the remarks on a visit to Spain on Saturday, while responding to a question about the legitimacy of the US-Israeli war against Iran by stating that the conflict could not be justified within the framework of the “just war” theory.

According to Politico, Pope Leo labeled the war on Iran as “unjust,” while Sánchez habitually calls it “illegal.”

Speaking to reporters on the plane carrying the Vatican delegation, he stated, “There is no just war in this case.”

The Pope added that the just war theory was a theory of the past; a time when humanity was not yet familiar with the destructive dimensions of modern weapons and their capabilities for mass destruction.

The statement of the world’s Catholic leader was made in response to remarks by US Vice President J.D. Vance, who had previously invoked the concept of just war to defend Washington’s military operations against Tehran.

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