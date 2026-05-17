Pezeshkian Thanks Pope Leo for ‘Moral Stance,’ Urges Global Action Against U.S.–Israeli Aggression

ABNA24 - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has expressed gratitude for Pope Leo’s “moral stance” against the US-Israeli aggression against Iran, while urging the international community to adopt a realistic and fair approach to counter the “illegal demands and adventurous, dangerous policies” of the United States.

In a message addressed to the leader of the world’s Catholics, Pezeshkian stated that the “destructive approach” of the United States and Israel, along with their “illegitimate attacks,” are not directed solely against Iran.

He argued that they are an assault on the rule of law at the global level, international law, human values, and the teachings of divine religions, adding that the costs of this dangerous approach will inevitably be borne by the entire international community.

The criminal US-Israeli aggression against Iran began on February 28 with airstrikes that assassinated senior Iranian officials and commanders, including Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Iranian Armed Forces responded by launching daily missile and drone operations targeting locations in the Israeli-occupied territories as well as US military bases and assets across the region.

The president emphasized that Iran has consistently proven its commitment to diplomacy and peaceful solutions for resolving issues, including with the US government.

He said that despite repeated US betrayals of the negotiating table, Iran has welcomed Pakistan’s mediation and entered the Islamabad talks in good faith and professionally.

Pezeshkian quoted “dangerous” and “shameless” remarks by US President Donald Trump bout intending to “destroy Iran’s historical civilization and send it back to the Stone Age.”

These remarks, he said, “stem from the illusion of absolute power and are rooted in arrogance, bullying, greed, and an attempt to resolve conflicts through unbridled violence; something the human conscience is incapable of understanding or tolerating.”

The president warned that the use of US military bases in Persian Gulf countries for the recent aggression forced Iran’s Armed Forces, in self-defense, to target aggressor interests and assets in those countries.

“This is while, as history testifies, we have never threatened or encroached upon the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our neighbors, and we continue to seek the best possible relations with all our neighbors, as well as a life of peace, tranquility, and prosperity in the region,” he stated.

The president concluded by reaffirming Iran’s commitment to dialogue and peaceful problem-solving, stating that Iran’s resistance to illegal US demands is tantamount to defending international law and human values.

“The international community is expected to adopt a realistic and fair approach to counter the illegal demands and adventurous, dangerous policies of the United States,” he added.



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