Pope Leo Condolences to Allama Sajid Ali Naqvi on Passing of His Wife

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The delegation was led by Mr. Christopher Sharif, Advisor on Islamic Affairs in Pakistan to Pope Leo.

During the meeting, Mr. Sharif conveyed heartfelt condolences on behalf of Pope Leo and the Catholic Church over the passing of Allama Sajid Ali Naqvi’s wife. He also extended messages of sympathy and support to the bereaved family, including his sons, Dr. Aun Sajid and Abbas Sajid.

The meeting featured detailed discussions on interfaith harmony, relations between the Shia and Christian communities, national unity, and a range of religious and social issues of mutual concern. Both sides emphasized the importance of promoting religious tolerance, mutual respect, peace, and coexistence in Pakistan.

Expressing his gratitude for the condolences and goodwill, Allama Sajid Ali Naqvi noted that fostering respect, dialogue, and cooperation among different faith communities can further strengthen peace, social cohesion, and mutual trust within society. He also underscored the need to deepen interfaith relations and promote shared human and moral values.

The meeting concluded with prayers for the departed soul and for the elevation of her rank in the hereafter. The participants also expressed their hopes and prayers for peace, stability, religious harmony, and national unity in Pakistan.