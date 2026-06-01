Iranian Ambassador Meets Allama Sajid Ali Naqvi, Offers Condolences on Passing of His Wife

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, met with the leader of Pakistan’s Shia community, Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, in Rawalpindi, where he conveyed his condolences on the passing of the latter’s wife.

According to reports, the meeting was held as a gesture of sympathy and solidarity following the recent bereavement suffered by the prominent religious leader.

During the meeting, Ambassador Amiri Moghadam expressed his deep sorrow over the loss and extended heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran. He also offered prayers for the departed soul and recited Fatiha for her forgiveness and eternal peace.

The Iranian envoy conveyed his sympathies to Allama Sajid Ali Naqvi and prayed that Almighty Allah grant the deceased a place in His infinite mercy and bestow patience and strength upon the bereaved family.

Allama Sajid Ali Naqvi thanked the ambassador and his delegation for their visit, condolences, and expressions of goodwill. He also offered prayers and best wishes for the visiting delegation.

It is worth noting that the wife of the leader of Pakistan’s Shia community recently passed away, prompting an outpouring of condolences from religious scholars, political leaders, and social figures from across the country.