Wife of Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi Passes Away

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The wife of Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, head of the Shia Ulema Council and Tehreek-e-Islami Pakistan, has passed away and returned to her Creator after a lifetime of faith and service.

According to family sources, the deceased was the mother of Dr. Syed Aun Sajid Naqvi, Muhammad Sajid Naqvi, and Ali Sajid Naqvi.

Her funeral prayers were held at Jamia Imam al-Sadiq (A.S.) in G-9/2, Islamabad, and were led by Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi.

A large number of family members, religious scholars, political and religious figures, and members of the faithful attended the funeral prayer to pay their final respects.

Following the funeral ceremony, the deceased’s body was transported to her ancestral hometown of Pindi Gheb in Attock District for burial.

The news of her passing has been met with deep sorrow across the country. Prominent religious and social personalities have expressed their heartfelt condolences and profound grief, offering prayers for the departed soul and solidarity with the bereaved family during this difficult time.