Human Rights Organizations Warn About Escalation of Pressure by Bahraini Government on Shiite Majority

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Several international human rights organizations, expressing concern over the escalation of repressive policies by the Bahraini government, announced that pressure against the Shiite majority in the country has significantly increased.

According to these organizations, including "Americans for Democracy and Human Rights in Bahrain," the Gulf Center for Human Rights, and the Global Coalition for Citizen Participation, Bahraini officials continue to impose restrictions on the holding and revival of religious rites.

These organizations also announced that Bahraini security forces, during the month of Muharram and Ashura rituals, have arrested a number of clerics and participants in these ceremonies.

In conclusion, the human rights organizations called on the Bahraini government to end the campaigns of prosecution and arrest, to release all individuals who have been detained solely for exercising their religious and civil rights, and to respect freedom of religion and other fundamental rights recognized in international documents and laws.

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