Iran warns IAEA Board against anti-Tehran resolution, says coercion undermines diplomacy

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Vienna, Austria, has warned against any anti-Tehran move at the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"The board should be cautious on the path forward. Coercion and confrontation do not lead to cooperation, it undermines prospects of a diplomatic solution," the Iranian Mission said in a message posted on its X account on Monday, simultaneously with the start of the quarterly meeting of the IAEA and amid reports suggesting that the US has been lobbying for an anti-Iranian resolution.

The message, however, expressed hope that the "IAEA Board of Governor meeting of June - which started today – will address important issues."

The message described the US-Israeli bombings of Iranian facilities as the main reasons behind differences between Iran and the IAEA, saying, "The present circumstances with regard to Iran nuclear cooperation with the #IAEA are a direct consequence of 17 waves of illegal armed attacks by the US-Israeli regime against Iranian safeguarded peaceful nuclear facilities as well as ongoing grave threats".

Calling the IAEA's stance on the aggression against Iranian facilities "unprecedented in IAEA history," the Iranian Mission in Vienna argued that "responsibility for an internationally wrongful act rests with the perpetrator and cannot be transferred to the victim."

"The Board must not be instrumentalized to relieve those who carried out these attacks to their responsibility," it added.

Earlier, some media reported that the US was consulting with other members of the IAEA's Board of Governors to support an anti-Iran resolution, which, according to Reuters, would ask Iran to provide the Agency with detailed information on the audit of nuclear material and facilities under safeguards.

Under a parliamentary legislation, Iran suspended its cooperation with the IAEA following the attacks on nuclear facilities during the 12-day Israeli imposed war in June last year. Iran has repeatedly condemned the IAEA for failing, within the framework of its statutory responsibilities, to condemn and take action against illegal US-Israeli attacks.

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