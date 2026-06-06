Iran FM commemorates martyred children of Minab School

AhlulBayt News Agency: Marking the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression (َJune 4), Iran foreign minister commemorated the martyred children of Minab school, massacred by the US terrorist army on April 28, 2026.

In a post on his Instagram page, Seyed Abbas Araghchi wrote, “The grief over children is not a sorrow that could not be express by words; especially when it concerns innocent little girls and boys who, with small dreams and big hearts, stepped into school to build a bright future, but instead became the lights of the sky.”

“Sometimes history is written by children... and this time, the children of Minab became the chroniclers of a wound inflicted on the body of humanity," he wrote.

"Awake consciences will ask for ever: For what sin were they killed?”

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