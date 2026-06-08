  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Iran

Iran, Iraq FMs Discuss Retaliation Over Ceasefire Violations, Israeli Actions Against Lebanon

8 June 2026 - 07:51
News ID: 1824062
Source: Mehr News
Iran, Iraq FMs Discuss Retaliation Over Ceasefire Violations, Israeli Actions Against Lebanon

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein discussed Iran’s response to repeated violations of a ceasefire and renewed Israeli actions against Lebanon.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein discussed Iran’s response to repeated violations of a ceasefire and renewed Israeli actions against Lebanon.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held a telephone conversation early Monday to discuss regional developments.

During the call, the two ministers exchanged views on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s retaliation against repeated violations of the April 8 ceasefire agreement and recurring Israeli actions against Lebanon.

The discussion focused on the latest developments related to the situation in Lebanon and ongoing regional tensions.

....................
End/ 257

Tags

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha