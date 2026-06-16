Iranian FM stresses need for complete halt to Israeli attacks on Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi emphasizes the need for a complete stop to the Israeli assault on Lebanon, as the regime keeps pressing ahead with its offensive there.

Araghchi issued the call during separate phone conversations with Leanon’s President Joseph Aoun and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri on Monday night, with the focus of the discussion being regional developments and a number of issues of mutual interest.

The top diplomat informed the Lebanese officials of the details of the Iran-US memorandum of understanding, especially the provisions related to Lebanon, emphasizing the American responsibility for the proper implementation of the clauses that call for an end to attacks on all fronts.

Aoun and Berri welcomed the MoU aimed at ending war in West Asia, calling Lebanon's stability and security an integral part of any serious effort to establish peace in the region. They also appreciated the inclusion of the issue of ending the war against Lebanon in the text of the deal.

Regional tensions escalated after the US and Israel launched an unprovoked deadly war on Iran in late February, martyring the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, military commanders and thousands of civilians, including school children.

The Islamic Republic retaliated with missile and drone attacks on Israeli targets in the occupied Palestinian territories, and American bases and facilities in the region, as well as restrictions on passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran and the US announced on Sunday night (June 14, 2026) that they have finalized the text of an MoU on ending the war on all fronts, under a process that was launched after a Pakistan-mediated ceasefire on April 8.

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