Iran Tightens Control of Hormuz After U.S.–Israeli Aggression; FM Says Diplomacy Preferred but “Other Languages” Ready

ABNA24 - Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi underlines Iran's territorial right to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, reminding adversaries of the Iranian Armed Forces' dedication to guarding the waterway against foreign interference.

"The Strait of Hormuz is NOT international waters but shared between Iran and Oman, and located thousands of miles away from U.S. shores. Maritime boundaries are crystal clear," the top diplomat remarked in a statement on X on Tuesday.

The post incorporated a map of the chokepoint clearly outlining the contours marking each Persian Gulf littoral state's share of the regional waters, besides reflecting Iran's and Oman's sovereignty over the waterway.

"Our Powerful Armed Forces are on constant alert for any violation of Iran's airspace, land or waters. Foreign forces in proximity to our territory are at constant risk on account of their own human errors, plain accidents, or potentially being caught in crossfire," the foreign minister added.

"To reduce risk, the best solution is for foreign forces to exit, as soon as possible, an environment which will never be hospitable to a hostile presence."

Araghchi finally underlined that the Islamic Republic prefers the language of diplomacy, but the Armed Forces have indisputably displayed throughout various episodes of foreign aggression against the country that "we know how to speak other languages too."

As a retaliatory measure, Iran shut down the corridor to enemies and their allies following the launch of the latest bout of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression targeting the Islamic Republic. It began applying far stricter controls after US President Donald Trump announced continuation of an illegal naval blockade of Iranian vessels and ports on April 13 in violation of the terms of a ceasefire he, himself, had previously declared. Earlier on Tuesday, Majlis (Parliament) Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf had likewise noted that Iran preferred to use diplomacy to put an end to the US-Israeli aggression, but other options were also on the table to deal with the aggressors.

"We speak other languages far more fluently. Break your commitments, and we'll switch to what we speak best," he said, cautioning against violation of the ceasefire.



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