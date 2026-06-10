Araghchi: Iran reserves right to respond to US aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has emphasized Iran’s inherent right to legitimate defense for a reciprocal response by the country’s powerful armed forces.

Speaking in separate phone calls with his Turkish and Saudi counterparts, Hakan Fidan and Faisal bin Farhan, on Tuesday night, Araghchi condemned the US military aggression and the violation of Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Araghchi and his counterparts reviewed the latest regional developments following the aggressive US attacks on southern Iran.

The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters had stated that in response to the aggression of the terrorist US military in the south of the country under the false pretext of the crash of its helicopter, some US bases in the region have come under a powerful assault by the brave Army of the Islamic Republic and the IRGC.

...................

End/ 257