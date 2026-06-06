Hamas Praises Iran's 'Insistence' on Simultaneous End to War Across All Regional Fronts

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has praised Iran’s insistence on securing a simultaneous end to the war across all regional fronts and thanked Tehran for its continued support for the Palestinian people and their struggle against Israeli occupation.

Khalil al-Hayya, head of Hamas’s political bureau and the resistance movement’s chief negotiator, made the remarks during a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday as the two discussed the latest regional developments.

During the call, al-Hayya once again extended his condolences over the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei and several Iranian commanders and officials during the recent American and Israeli aggression.

He also congratulated the Islamic Republic on its major victory in repelling the war of aggression and thwarting the aggressors’ objectives.

Al-Hayya briefed Araghchi on developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly in the besieged Gaza Strip, amid the continued Israeli military onslaught and occupation.

He condemned Israel for obstructing the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and stressed the unwavering commitment of Palestinian resistance groups and the Palestinian people to continue their struggle to end the occupation.

For his part, Araghchi once again offered condolences to al-Hayya over the martyrdom of his son and several resistance commanders who were killed by the regime's forces last month in Gaza.

Iran’s top diplomat also paid tribute to the legendary steadfastness of the Palestinian people and resistance groups in the face of Israel’s brutal military assaults.

Araghchi briefed al-Hayya on Iran’s latest efforts to help end the war across the region, reaffirming the Islamic Republic’s longstanding support for the legitimate resistance of the Palestinian and Lebanese people against Israeli occupation and aggression.

Meanwhile, Araghchi held a separate telephone conversation with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The two sides exchanged views on the latest diplomatic initiatives and efforts aimed at reducing tensions in West Asia, as well as on issues related to bilateral relations.

.....................

End/ 257