Yemen Slams EU Sanctions on Palestinian Resistance, Says Bloc 'Under Influence of Zionist Lobbies'

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen has slammed the European Union for imposing new sanctions on Palestinian resistance movements, saying the decision shows the bloc is under the influence of Zionist lobbies.

Yemen's foreign ministry said in a Sunday statement that the EU’s decision to expand its sanctions against the Gaza-based Hamas and the Islamic Jihad runs counter to stances adopted in support of Gaza by members of the bloc, including Spain.

The statement, carried by Yemen’s Al Masirah TV, said that the decision also reflects how much Zionist lobbies have influenced and impacted the decision-making process in some European countries.

It said that Yemen will stick to its policy of supporting Hamas, the Islamic Jihad, and other resistance movements in Gaza and Palestine.

The criticism came after the EU included more people and entities linked to Hamas and the Islamic Jihad in its sanctions designations.

This comes as several EU countries have adopted clear stances in support of Gaza while condemning the Israeli regime’s genocidal war in the territory that began in October 2023 and led to nearly 73,000 deaths.

Under the leadership of the ruling Houthi Ansarullah movement, Yemen has been an outspoken supporter of the resistance in Gaza, providing direct military support to the territory by attacking targets in the Israeli-occupied territories and targeting ships linked to the regime that have sailed through regional waters.

The Israeli genocidal war in Gaza came to a respite with a ceasefire announced in October last year, though the Israeli regime has constantly violated the truce by launching attacks that have killed nearly 1,000 people since then.

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