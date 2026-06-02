Ansarullah Warns Israeli Soldiers in Lebanon Will Remain 'Vulnerable to Daily Killings' Until Complete Withdrawal

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen's Ansarullah popular resistance movement says the Israeli forces deployed in Lebanon will remain vulnerable to attacks carried out in solidarity with Lebanon and its Hezbollah resistance movement until their complete withdrawal.

Mohammed al-Farah, a member of Ansarullah's Political Bureau, issued the threat in a post on X on Monday.

"The Israeli enemy must realize that any violation in Lebanon will be met with a response, and that its soldiers in the south will remain vulnerable to daily killings until withdrawal," he said.

"Any escalation will be met with a large and comprehensive response,” the official reiterated.

In 2023, the Israeli regime began targeting Lebanon in response to Hezbollah's strikes on the occupied territories that the movement would stage in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who had come under a war of genocide by Tel Aviv.

Soon after the launch of the genocide, Ansarullah too began staging decisive strikes on Israeli targets in support of the war-hit Palestinian and Lebanese people.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced imminent strikes on the Lebanese capital Beirut's Dahiyeh neighborhood amid the regime's persisting violations of a standing ceasefire.

Later, though, US President Donald Trump said the Israeli regime had backed down from the planned military assault.

Trump's announcement came after Iran warned it would not tolerate a new wave of aggression against Lebanon's capital.

The Islamic Republic has demanded cessation of aggression on all fronts in the region, including Lebanon.

Tehran has identified cessation of the aggression as one of the prerequisites for a potential memorandum of understanding with the United States, aimed at ending the cycle triggered by Washington's unprovoked attacks on Iran between February 28 and April 7.

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