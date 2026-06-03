Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli drone strikes

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least three Palestinians have been killed and several others injured in a series of separate Israeli attacks across the besieged Gaza Strip, amid continued violations of a fragile ceasefire by the occupying entity.

Medical sources said on Tuesday that at least one person was killed and several others wounded when an Israeli drone struck a civilian vehicle on Salah al-Din Street, east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

Another Palestinian was killed after being shot in the head by Israeli forces north of Khan Yunis in the southern part of the blockaded territory.

Separately, a source at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said a Palestinian was killed, and five others were injured at dawn when an Israeli drone struck a gathering of civilians in the Bani Abu Salah area of central Gaza.

Artillery shelling and other Israeli attacks were also reported in the southern areas of Khan Yunis.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military continued demolishing buildings and facilities in areas under its control in northern and southern Gaza.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently instructed the military to expand its occupation of Gaza to 70 percent of the territory after a cabinet minister confirmed the regime’s plan for the "ethnic cleansing" of the strip.

Netanyahu had earlier acknowledged reports that Israeli forces currently occupy 60 percent of Gaza, significantly more than the 53 percent permitted under the terms of last year’s ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

Ministers in Netanyahu’s cabinet have stated that they seek to fully occupy Gaza and expel its nearly two million Palestinian residents to pave the way for Israeli settlements in the territory.

Last week, Israel’s minister of military affairs, Israel Katz, said he remains committed to the large-scale forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza as part of Israel’s long-term plans for the territory.

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