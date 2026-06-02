Irish Football Captain: ‘I’ll Support Every Player Who Refuses to Play Against Israel’

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to the Palestine Information Center, Seamus Coleman announced that the Republic of Ireland national team represents the people of the country and should reflect their positions and values.

These remarks come at a time when opposition in Ireland to holding matches against the Zionist regime’s team is growing day by day. During last night’s match against Qatar, Irish spectators disrupted play by throwing tennis balls onto the field and expressed their opposition to Ireland’s future UEFA Nations League match against the Zionist regime’s team by waving Palestinian flags.

The head coach of the Republic of Ireland national team, Heimir Hallgrímsson, also stated before the match against the Zionist regime’s team: “I believe our best response is to win this match and emerge victorious in this battle against ‘Israel’.”

Earlier, the Irish government passed a bill banning the import of goods from Zionist settlements. This law, known as the “Israeli Settlements Bill,” prevents the entry of goods produced in illegal Zionist settlements.

The debate takes place against the backdrop of Ireland's increasingly critical stance toward Israeli settlement policy. Earlier, the Irish government advanced legislation aimed at prohibiting the import of goods produced in Israeli settlements considered illegal under international law. The proposed measure, commonly referred to as the "Israeli Settlements Bill," seeks to restrict products originating from those settlements.

Irish officials have linked the legislation to the country's broader support for Palestinian statehood and international legal efforts concerning the conflict in Gaza. The Prime Minister of Ireland said that this law is part of a broader effort that includes recognition of the State of Palestine and support for South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice regarding Israel’s alleged genocide against the Palestinians.