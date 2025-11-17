Pep Guardiola calls on fans to attend Palestine charity match

AhlulBayt News Agency: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola urged football fans to support an upcoming charity match featuring Palestine’s national team at Barcelona’s stadium, with the proceeds set to be donated to aid projects in Palestine.

In a video message published on his social media platforms, the Spanish coach said: “The city of peace, Barcelona, will host on Tuesday a match between the Catalan national team and the Palestinian national team. It’s more than just a match — it is a cry of solidarity in honour of more than 400 Palestinian athletes killed in Gaza… Let’s fill the stadium.”

The match will be held at Barcelona’s Olympic Stadium, with organisers confirming that all ticket revenue will go toward humanitarian aid and community projects in Palestine.

The match forms part of a broader initiative to highlight the hardships faced by Palestinians and to support reconstruction efforts.

The event comes amid a wave of political and public solidarity with Palestinians across Spain, as the conflict in Gaza intensifies.

For the Palestinian national team, the match offers key preparation ahead of a decisive play-off against Libya in Doha on 25 November as part of the Arab Cup qualification.

The team is currently on a European tour that also includes a fixture against the Basque Country’s regional side on Saturday at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao — two games carrying both sporting and humanitarian significance.

The tour aims to raise funds for rebuilding efforts in Gaza and to amplify the voices of Palestinian athletes, using football as a platform for solidarity and a message of peace.

